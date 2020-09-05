NBA 2K Addresses Complaints About Preorder Bonuses

NBA 2K21 players are wondering what happened to their preorder bonuses and 2K wants to let them know they’re hard at work on the solution. This year’s game was highly-anticipated as most releases are, but with the Kobe Bryant “Mamba Forever” edition available, 2K21 had an extra layer of hype. 2K Day got rolling and some players discovered that their VC and other perks weren’t accessible yet. The developer’s support account quickly alerted fans that they were working on the issue. 2K said that their Virtual Currency and other perks didn’t just disappear. So, NBA 2K21 fans are just going to have to be patient until Visual Concepts works the issues out. One of their developers, Ben Bishop talked about how they approached MyPlayer earlier this year.

Hi #NBA2K21 players! We are still looking into the missing pre-order items on Xbox. We thank you for your patience while we investigate. — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 4, 2020

"One of the biggest decisions we made for 2K21 was to bring back the college experience. We have 10 licensed colleges as part of the game and you get to choose which of those to attend, although the mode actually starts a little bit before that. You get to play a few games in high school to get your feet wet before deciding on where to continue on into college,” he shared. “In general, the narrative is another exciting go-round for us… One of the things that I think it most exciting for us is that, one of the most important choices you do get to make is one of two agents to go with," Bishop added. "Depending on which one you pick, it will have major differences on what happens to you in your career in the NBA."

NBA 2K21 is out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

