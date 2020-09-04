NBA 2K21 Fans Can’t Wait For 2KDay

NBA 2K21 fans are just hours away from cracking open the new game and they can’t contain their excitement. Ever since footage of this year’s title surfaced, the question of what 2K21 would be holding has been on the community’s mind. (All you need to do is take a look at what the Madden fans are experiencing to understand some of the players’ skepticism.) But, as with every new season in the real NBA, hope springs eternal on 2KDay. So, thousands of players are ready to make their new MyPlayers and join new teams in attaining some of that legendary status that comes with leveling your characters to their caps. The Neighborhood is also looking robust this time and reputations are built and shattered there every day.

MyPlayer is being called The Long Shadow this time, and you’ll have to guide your avatar, “Junior”, through ti all. Ben Bishop, NBA 2k visual concepts developer shared some of the changes for this season.

✅ Dame practicing his Green Release on set 😂 pic.twitter.com/sNebiLyfki — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 3, 2020

"One of the biggest decisions we made for 2K21 was to bring back the college experience," he explained. "We have 10 licensed colleges as part of the game and you get to choose which of those to attend, although the mode actually starts a little bit before that. You get to play a few games in high school to get your feet wet before deciding on where to continue on into college. In general, the narrative is another exciting go-round for us."

While discussing MyCareer, the developer also mentioned how branching story comes into play with 2K21.

"One of the things that I think it most exciting for us is that, one of the most important choices you do get to make is one of two agents to go with," Bishop added. "Depending on which one you pick, it will have major differences on what happens to you in your career in the NBA."

NBA 2K21 debuts on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC tomorrow. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

