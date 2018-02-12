NBA 2K18 Scores As Best Selling Sports Game of 2017

Last year was quite competitive on the sports video games front, with football, hockey, baseball, wrestling, basketball and soccer games to choose from, along with other little oddities. But in the end, 2K Sports managed to prove its dominance on the hard court yet again.

The NPD Group has posted its sales numbers for the top selling games of 2017, and NBA 2K18 managed to become the top-selling sports game of the year. In fact, it would’ve easily dominated the top ten list of best-selling all-around games if it weren’t for Activision’s Call of Duty: WWII taking the top position.

The game has sold nine million copies across the board, and along with catering to the usual audiences on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, the franchise also reached out to Nintendo Switch for the first time, finding lots of players in that community as well.

NPD also noted that NBA 2K18 is also the best-selling entry in the franchise’s history, even outselling the hotly received NBA 2K17. This bodes well for the company’s forthcoming NBA 2K19, which could introduce even more online features, as well as the refined visuals we’ve come to expect from it. But here’s hoping it does away with those bothersome microtransactions that left a few players feeling burned on the court.

Here’s the full top ten best-seller list, according to the NPD:

Call of Duty: WWII NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Madden NFL 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Star Wars: Battlefront II Super Mario Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Aside from Madden NFL 18 (and, in some circles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), no other sports games cracked the top 10, although FIFA 18 reportedly performed well for EA, as did WWE 2K18 for 2K Sports.



We’ll see what companies have lined up for the sports realm over the next few months, as both 2K and EA are likely prepping announcements for their next big iterations in just a few weeks’ time. That’s usually the way it works, anyway.

In the meantime, you can slam it home with NBA 2K18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC right now.