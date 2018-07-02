NBA 2K19 Cover Athlete Reveal Stream Live, Watch Here

This morning 2K announced a special livestream to reveal the cover athlete of the standard edition of NBA 2K19. You can catch that announcement live in the video above, which is scheduled to begin at 11AM Central time, noon Eastern. We expect a few surprises as well!

For those of you who have been keeping score, you may remember that LeBron James is the cover athlete for the 20th anniversary edition of NBA 2K19. If you’re one of those 2K freaks who’s there on launch day for every new installment, and you know that you’re going to want all of the bells and whistles that come with the deluxe version of the game, then LeBron is the man for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you do opt for the $99.99 20th anniversary edition of NBA 2K19, in addition to the game itself, you can expect the following extras:

100,000 virtual currency points.

50,000 MyTeam points.

20 MyTeam League Packs (delivered once per week).

A Sapphire LeBron James MyTeam card.

10 MyTeam Heat Check packs (delivered once per week).

Five LeBron-themed murals for MyCourt

A LeBron MyCourt Design

As far as the standard edition goes, we’re still waiting for details on gameplay updates and information. While we did get a “reveal” trailer for the 20th anniversary edition, it was more of a LeBron James tribute video; it didn’t actually show off gameplay or game features that we’ve been waiting to see, so hopefully we’ll get a few of those first details during this livestream.

As for who the mysterious new cover athlete will be? There’s obviously no way to know but the rumor for months has been that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be gracing the cover. This rumor was borne from a leaked image that surfaced earlier this month, but as we’ve seen multiple times, leaks are not always legitimate.

So will you be going all in for the 20th anniversary edition, or will you be scooping up the cheaper standard edition and getting to work with your friends? Do you crave all of those extras and boosts, or do you like to earn everything by starting from the bottom and working your way up? Is it about the content at all, or is it about the cover athlete for you? Chime in and let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned for all of the latest NBA 2K news! We’ll have new updates, trailers, and reveals for you as soon as they break.