‘NBA 2K19’ Reveals Epic New Gameplay Trailer

With the NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition set to hit stores tomorrow, tip-off for virtual basketball season is upon us. And 2K Sports has decided to bump up that excitement with a new “Momentous” trailer that will get players ready to rack the rim.

In the trailer, which you can see above, you can see a lot of build-up for epic basketball encounters, which we’re likely to see this season. This includes brief glimpses of the incredible player models that the game possesses, as well as some hard-hitting hoops action, including a few dunks that will make your friends jealous (if they’re not executing them themselves, that is).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The action looks smooth and swift, running at a beautiful 60 frames per second. And with the replay system, you can see the action from a number of angles, and really show off to your friends if a dunk went your way. (Just remember, they can do it to you as well.)

Check out the short list of awesome features you can expect in this year’s game!

TAKE CONTROL WITH TAKEOVER:

Harness your MyPLAYER’s full basketball potential with the new Takeover feature. Unlock special moves and abilities never before seen on the court, or activate Team Takeover and unleash the power of your full squad.

RUN THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Make a name for yourself on the court, at the Under Armour Cages, and during live events on the block. Ball until dawn with new day to night transitions, walk on at the Jordan Rec Center, or get the old Crew back together for exciting 3 on 3 action.

MyTEAM:

Create your very first MyPLAYER card, and ball with LeBron, Kobe, and the rest of your collection in a variety of competitive modes. Introducing the new Unlimited mode, allowing you to pick any five cards from your deck and battle against other players online.

MyCAREER:

The original career story mode returns with an all-new, immersive narrative charting your journey from China to the G League and eventually the NBA. Featuring an all-star cast, endorsements tied to your popularity, and new team chemistry elements that allow you to dominate the hardwood.

NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition releases tomorrow for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you prefer to wait for the standard edition, you can pick it up starting September 11.