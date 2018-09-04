NBA 2K19’s Nintendo Switch File Size Is Too Big For the General System

With NBA 2K19 set to slam home on consoles this week, basketball fans are excited to get into another round of their favorite sim, whether they’re taking it to the hard court for the playoffs or trying their luck with another mode. But NIntendo Switch owners may have to overcome a certain hurdle before they can enjoy their game on the go.

A report from Nintendo Enthusiast suggests that the Switch version of NBA 2K19 is immense. In fact, it’s probably the largest sized game for the system to date — and it won’t fit on the normal hardware.

The site reports that the file clocks in at 31.5GB. That’s nearly 6GB larger than what NBA 2K18 clocked in at after a 5GB update. And considering that the Nintendo Switch comes with a default 32GB memory card, that means some people may be out of luck when it comes to downloading the game.

We understand, larger file sized games that run smoothly on the Switch can require a lot of space: just take a good look at the 20+ GB sizes of Doom and Wolfenstein II: The Old Colossus. But this requires players to upgrade to at least 64GB or maybe even larger than that, depending on how many games they already have installed on the system.

It looks like the 31.5GB size is just for the digital version. However, like last year, the physical version of the game will require a secondary download in order to run on the system. It’s unknown just how much space will be needed for that edition, but if it’s like last year’s, it could still very well take up a good chunk of space on your system. Boy, if there was ever a time for an upgrade to the 64GB formatted Nintendo Switch cartridge, it’s definitely now.

We’ve reached out to 2K to see if they could finalize download sizes for the game before it arrives this week, so we’ll let you know if they respond. If it’s the Switch version you’re after, though, you may want to prepare accordingly. This big game requires a big amount of space.

NBA 2K19 releases on September 11 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.