NBA 2K20 Fans Outraged Over Horrible Design of Star Player

Today, NBA 2K20 launched on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and while it’s too early to gauge fan’s thoughts on this year’s installment, there’s one thing that’s clear: they aren’t happy about the design of one of the league’s stars and best big men. More specifically, since launch much of the social media chatter among NBA 2K20 fans has been about Nikola Jokic and his sub-par design in the game. And what makes the shortcoming so glaring is that this isn’t some random player on the Memphis Grizzilies’ bench. Nikols Jokic is one of the best players in the league and one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K20. Heck, he finished fourth last year in the NBA MVP race. In other words, you’d think his design would be flawless, but fans aren’t impressed.

For those that don’t know: Jokic is the Denver Nuggets’ star center hailing from Serbia. The young 6’10 center has been in the league for a few years now, but last year was undoubtedly his breakout year. And given that he’s one of the best big men in the game means he’s a popular player to have. Yet, it seems 2K maybe cut a corner or two on his design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#2KDay #giveaway it’s the least you could do after making such a horrendous player model for Jokic — Murray Center (@murray_center27) September 6, 2019

Why does Jokic look so messed up? — 🐐²³ (@LeAidenJames23) September 6, 2019

Why y’all always disrespect Jokic — Che (@GrandTheftKevin) September 6, 2019

NBA 2K20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, reviews for the game are just starting to roll in. Right now, it seems to be a somewhat mixed bag. Meanwhile, fans seem more or less pleased with this year’s installment, however, there’s also been plenty of chatter and complaints lodged against the way the game is monetized.

For more news, media, and information on the basketball sim, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.