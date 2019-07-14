NBA 2K20 Reveals First Look At LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and More

Tomorrow, 2K Games is going to reveal the player ratings for NBA 2K20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this September. In the build-up to that, the game’s official Twitter account has been revealing some first-look screenshots of different players in the league. More specifically, some of the league’s top players.

So far, the Twitter account has revealed a first look at LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the new big two for the Los Angeles Lakers that Magic Johnson hopes will not only get the team into the playoffs, but have the franchise competing for a ring. Meanwhile, another screenshot reveals our first look at Jimmy Butler in his Miami Heat jersey following his transfer from the Philadelphia 76ers. The account has also provided our first look at Kemba Walker wearing his new Celtics jersey, again, following a recent trade from the Charlotte Hornets. And lastly, there’s Karl-Anthony Towns repping the Timberwolves.

First Look at the next chapter #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/L9BGGF1FqV — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 7, 2019

First Look at Jimmy Buckets in Miami. Tune in to the #2KRatings Reveal livestream to find out his overall 👀

🗓 Monday, July 15

⌚ 8pm ET/5pm PT pic.twitter.com/xS8EdpNu5E — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 13, 2019

New look Kemba. Find out his overall by tuning in to the #2KRatings Reveal livestream only on Twitter.



🔗 https://t.co/L13qOi0TXd

🗓 Monday, July 15

⌚ 8pm ET/5pm PT pic.twitter.com/KAeVX5MUwu — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 13, 2019

Over under 90 for KAT? Tap the link to set a reminder for the #2KRatings Reveal livestream on Twitter 👇

🗓 Monday, July 15

⌚ 8pm ET/5pm PT pic.twitter.com/4sLej0W2nX — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 14, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, the ratings reveal tomorrow will go down at 8 p.m. ET. At the moment, it’s unclear whether this will be a ratings reveal for the entire game or just the league’s top players. The latter seems more likely, but it’d be nice to get the former. In addition to a ratings reveal, presumably we will also get more screenshots showcasing the different stars of the league, such as Kevin Durant, Stepth Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and of course, Alex Caruso.

NBA 2K20 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches later this year on September 2, at a price point of $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming installment, click here.