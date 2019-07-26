New NBA 2K20 Ratings and First Look Screenshots Revealed

Earlier this month, 2K Games revealed the top 20 players and the top five rookies in NBA 2K20. Since then, it’s slowly but surely dripping out first look screenshots and ratings for players across the league, giving PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players an idea of what to expect come September. More specifically, it was has revealed our first look at New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, Houston Rockets’ Clint Capela, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, and Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons.

The highest rated of these players is the rising De’Aaron Fox, who will have an 86 rating when the game launches. Of this bunch, the lowest rated player is Lonzo Ball, who has a 79 rating, which some fans of the NBA think is a bit low. Meanwhile, right above Ball is former MVP Derrick Rose, who has an 80 rating. Meanwhile, Clint Capella, Trae Young, and Jayson Tatum all have 85 ratings.

Some fans were also a bit shocked to see Tatum lower than Fox, while others thought Capela is a bit higher than he should be. Of course, every rating is always divisive no matter what it is. Personally, I think these are all about right. Maybe Rose should have an 81 or 82, but that’s about all I disagree with.

NBA 2K20 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches worldwide on September 6, priced at $60. Meanwhile, if you want to check out the game before it releases, you can, via a demo of the game, which is set to release next month (more details here).

For more news, media, and information on this year's installment, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things NBA 2K20 and its ratings.