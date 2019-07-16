NBA 2K20 Top 20 Player Ratings Revealed

Today, as it promised it would, 2K Games revealed the top 20 players in NBA 2K20, with the help of Anthony Davis, this year’s cover athlete alongside Dwayne Wade. As you would expect, there weren’t many surprises when it came to this list, which doesn’t look very different from last year’s ratings. However, it’s good to get official details so PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players know who to build their team around come September.

For this year’s installment, King James has retained the top rating, with Kawhi Leonard, his new rival, right behind him. Meanwhile, MVP Antetokounmpo rounds out the top five with Kevin Durant and James Harden. Below, you can view the top 20:

Videos by ComicBook.com

LeBron James – 97 overall Kawhi Leonard – 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo – 96 overall Kevin Durant – 96 overall James Harden – 96 overall Steph Curry – 95 overall Anthony Davis – 94 overall Paul George – 93 overall Damian Lillard – 92 overall Joel Embiid – 91 overall Kyrie Irving – 91 overall Nikola Jovic – 90 overall Russell Westbrook – 90 overall Klay Thompson – 89 overall Karl-Anthony Towns – 89 overall Jimmy Butler – 88 overall Kemba Walker – 88 overall Donovan Mitchell – 88 overall Rudy Gobert – 88 overall Blake Griffin – 88 overall

Interestingly, the top five bigs were also revealed during the stream, probably because Davis was a special guest. Behind Davis and Emiid was Jovic with a 90 rating, and then Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert rounding out the top five. Personally, I think Jovic could use a bump by one, but otherwise that looks mostly right.

As for the top 20, it mostly looks right as well. Maybe Paul George is a bit high and Lillard is a bit low, but otherwise, again, I think it looks mostly right. Durant at 96 may be a bit high with injury, but when he’s healthy he’s the best player in the league.

NBA 2K20 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches on September 2.

“NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this year’s ratings? Did 2K get anything terribly wrong? Who should be rated number one and why should it be Alex Caruso?