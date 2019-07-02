NBA 2K20 Release Date, First Trailer, Cover Stars Revealed

Today, 2K Games officially announced NBA 2K20, the newest installment in the long-running and popular basketball sim that will hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 6. Further, the game will be coming to Google’s new gaming platform Stadia, when it launches later in the year. 2K has also revealed the game’s first ever teaser trailer, revealed the two cover stars, and has confirmed that the WNBA will be in the game in some capacity.

The new trailer is short and doesn’t offer much of a look at the game, but it does feature the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. It also confirms the inclusion of the WNBA. That said, it’s unclear how much the WNBA will be supported in the game. In other words, it’s not obvious if it’s a back-burner type of a thing or a robust new addition.

As for the cover stars, the standard and deluxe edition will feature Lakers-bound Anthony Davis, a six-time NBA All-Star, three-time ALL-NBA First Team, three-time NBA Alll-Defensive Team, and 2012 Olympic gold medalist. Meanwhile, the legend edition will feature, Dwayne Wade, who’s finally getting his due with his first cover in the series.

“I’m honored to be back representing NBA 2K,” said Davis. “Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I’m excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this fall.”

“I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud,” added Wade. “My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”

NBA 2K 2020 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch when it launches. Pre-orders are live now. Below, you can read more about the game’s various editions and pre-order bonuses:

Pre-Order Bonuses:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week)

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

Deluxe Edition ($80):

35,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week)

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

The NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will be available in physical and digital format for $99.99 and will feature custom cover art and exclusive in-game items, including:

Legend Edition ($100):

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM Points

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week)

20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases)

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

