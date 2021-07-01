NBA 2K21 Lists Highest Rated Players Ahead of 2K22

NBA 2K21 is reflecting on the best players after the regular season concluded. However, 2K22 is right down the road and these ratings will see some tinkering before players get a hold of them. Longtime kings of the court like LeBron James and Stephen Curry sit at the top of the mountain with 97 overall ratings. On the next tier are superstar talents like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Nikola Jokic with 96’s across the board. Not to be forgotten are MVP race mainstays like James Harden and Joel Embiid at 95 over. Rounding out this rarified air are Luka Doncic and Dame Lillard at 94. So, there’s obviously going to be some shuffling. Durant might have grabbed the title of the best basketball player on Earth with his performance this year after all.

Our highest rated players after the regular season 📈 What will this list look like in 2K22? pic.twitter.com/p03Vnr1LvI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 30, 2021

