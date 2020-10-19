NBA 2K21 Has Unskippable Ads

NBA 2K21 players have noticed an interesting change: players now have to sit through unskippable ads for the Oculus Quest 2 while loading a game. This appears to be the case across all three versions, and fans are understandably unhappy with the new addition. NBA 2K21 received a lot of negative publicity when 2K revealed a $70 price point for the next-gen versions of the game. It remains to be seen whether or not the next-gen versions will similarly feature ads like these, or if the backlash will convince 2K to remove the feature. Either way, fans want to see a change sooner, rather than later.

Have you encountered ads while playing NBA 2K21? What are your thoughts on the addition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about NBA 2K21!