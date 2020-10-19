NBA 2K21 Has Unskippable Ads
NBA 2K21 players have noticed an interesting change: players now have to sit through unskippable ads for the Oculus Quest 2 while loading a game. This appears to be the case across all three versions, and fans are understandably unhappy with the new addition. NBA 2K21 received a lot of negative publicity when 2K revealed a $70 price point for the next-gen versions of the game. It remains to be seen whether or not the next-gen versions will similarly feature ads like these, or if the backlash will convince 2K to remove the feature. Either way, fans want to see a change sooner, rather than later.
Some are asking nicely for a change...
@NBA2K what's with these unskippable ads.....please get rid of them...— MarvellousOne (@Only1AHines) October 18, 2020
...while others are swearing off the publisher completely.
@NBA2K y’all really put ads in the game?!?!? Done, even if you take it out im NEVER buying 2k again. You guys started selling NBA and NFL 2k for $20 now your the most greedy studio in the industry.— BernieLowMax (@bernieljacobs) October 19, 2020
The move appears greedy, to some.
I came here to specifically say how garbage and greedy this game is. Ads? Really? In a $70 game? It was bad enough how it’s the same game every year. Anyone who plays this game and is reading this, stop supporting it. It’s wasting your time and money.— Nolan Joseph (@NolanJoseph13) October 18, 2020
A lot of people are pointing out the game's price on next-gen.
NBA 2K21 has unskippable ads LMAO $70 game on next gen btw— eternal 🐣 (@voidbattery) October 18, 2020
Shorter loading times are a big part of the appeal of the new systems!
Next gen was supposed to have no loading screens, now NBA 2K21 has loading screens with full unskippable ads— Visiting (@sum1stolemyhndl) October 18, 2020
The timing seems very questionable.
So @NBA2K you're inserting forced ads back into your $60 game a month after launch so reviews don't slam you. Incredible. Your greed knows no bounds.— Kyle Schow (@Kyle_Schowalker) October 18, 2020
This would be expected from a free-to-play game.
This is gross. A $70-100 game riddled with micro transactions. Still dropping full ads. Unacceptable. @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/iAZLu0vAo3— Big Blue Unibrow (@BigBlueUnibrow) October 18, 2020
Some are optimistic it could mean the game is going FTP, however.
Making a prediction. @NBA2K is turning f2p but going to use ad revenue and content to bridge the gap. No more 2k2x just nba 2k with patches and updates year around. Am i close? @Ronnie2K @Beluba— Preston (@BoyintoMan) October 18, 2020