NBA 2K22 Gets New Roster Update Before All-Star Break

A new roster update for NBA 2K22 has today been pushed out prior to the arrival of the All-Star break in February. This is the second update for NBA 2K22 that has come about within the month of January, and as such, there aren’t as many drastic player rating changes here as one would normally expect. That being said, some of the NBA’s biggest names have been able to slightly improve their 2K stats thanks to some strong play to start the new year.

Perhaps the most notable tweak in this new roster update for NBA 2K22 involves that of Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers big man has been an MVP frontrunner all season long, which is even more impressive when you realize that he’s not even playing at his team’s full strength. Embiid’s overall rating has gone up from 95 to 96 in this update, making him one of the game’s best players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for other notable improvements, Luka Doncic saw his rating increase to 94 overall after briefly dipping earlier in the year. James Harden also moved up to a 91 overall while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moved up to an 87. These changes are obviously just a couple of the many that have come about in this patch, but they’re the most notable that have happened to the league’s top players.

If you’d like to play NBA 2K22 for yourself, you can currently pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Conversely, you can also check out all of the player updates made in this patch sorted by team down below.

Atlanta Hawks:

Onyeka Okongwu: 76 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Kevin Knox II: 71 OVR (-2)

Brooklyn Nets:

James Harden: 91 OVR (+1)

DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (-1)

Kessler Edwards: 73 OVR (+1)

Day’Ron Sharpe: 73 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics:

Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)

Enes Freedom: 77 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 77 OVR (-1)

Grant Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (-1)

Jalen McDaniels: 76 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls:

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Matt Thomas: 73 OVR (+2)

Tyler Cook: 73 OVR (+2)

Alfonzo McKinnie: 70 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Lauri Markkanen: 78 OVR (+1)

Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (+1)

Lamar Stevens: 74 OVR (+2)

Dylan Windler: 73 OVR (+1)

Brandon Goodwin: 72 OVR (+3)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: 94 OVR (+1)

Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 71 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets:

Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (+1)

Will Barton: 79 OVR (+1)

Monte Morris: 78 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 76 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+2)

Facundo Campazzo: 75 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 80 OVR (+1)

Cory Joseph: 75 OVR (+1)

Rodney McGruder: 73 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson: 86 OVR (-1)

Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (-1)

Andre Iguodala: 76 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 75 OVR (+1)

Juan Toscano: 74 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Caris LeVert: 81 OVR (+1)

Chris Duarte: 77 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 76 OVR (-1)

Lance Stephenson: 76 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Lamb: 76 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Jackson: 73 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 73 OVR (+2)

Oshae Brissett: 72 OVR (-2)

Keifer Sykes: 72 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Marcus Morris Sr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Nicolas Batum: 77 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 77 OVR (+2)

Eric Bledsoe: 76 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Steven Adams: 81 OVR (-1)

Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (-1)

Ziaire Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Tyler Herro: 83 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 79 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Patrick Beverley: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Nowell: 77 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Gary Clark: 72 OVR (-1)

Jose Alvarado: 72 OVR (+5)

Garrett Temple: 71 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Kemba Walker: 80 OVR (-1)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (-1)

Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 76 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 74 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 87 OVR (+1)

Derrick Favors: 76 OVR (-1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 74 OVR (-1)

Darius Bazley: 74 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic:

Cole Anthony: 80 OVR (-1)

Franz Wagner: 80 OVR (-1)

Jalen Suggs: 76 OVR (+1)

Moritz Wagner: 75 OVR (+2)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Joel Embiid: 96 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 75 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Joe: 70 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Chris Paul: 90 OVR (+2)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+1)

Portland Trailblazers:

C.J. McCollum: 84 OVR (-1)

Anfernee Simons: 80 OVR (+1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Tony Snell: 72 OVR (-1)

C.J. Elleby: 72 OVR (+2)

Trendon Watford: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs:

Thaddeus Young: 76 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 74 OVR (-2)

Joshua Primo: 72 OVR (-1)

Jock Landale: 70 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings:

Terence Davis: 78 OVR (+2)

Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)

Neemias Queta: 70 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

OG Anunoby: 81 OVR (-1)

Scottie Barnes: 81 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 73 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz:

Mike Conley: 83 OVR (-1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (-1)

Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (-1)

Hassan Whiteside: 77 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 75 OVR (+1)

Trent Forrest: 72 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards: