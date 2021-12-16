NBA 2K22 Reveals Latest Roster Update

The latest roster update for NBA 2K22 has today been released by the team at 2K Sports. With the NBA season now officially in full swing, many players are starting to even out their game just a bit more. With this in mind, the latest roster update for NBA 2K22 doesn’t have as many drastic alterations as one would normally expect.

As a whole, this new roster update for NBA 2K22 doesn’t contain a whole lot of changes for some of the game’s biggest names. Of those that have seen their overall rating fluctuate, though, Nets guard James Harden has dipped two points on this patch to now sit at an 89. Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has also seen his overall score drop by two points to now sit at an 87 overall.

When it comes to the big winners of this patch, Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has seen his rating to up to an 87, which now makes him one of the best big men in NBA 2K22. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has also continued to improve on this patch and now holds an 89 overall score in the game.

As mentioned, this new roster patch for NBA 2K22 should be live right now across all platforms. If you haven’t played the game for yourself yet, you can currently pick it up on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC hardware.

If you want to get a full look at every player update that has been contained in this new patch for NBA 2K22, you can find the list of changes organized by team down below.

Atlanta Hawks

Danilo Gallinari: 78 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden: 89 OVR (-2)

Patrick Mills: 77 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (-2)

James Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)

Cameron Thomas: 73 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 85 OVR (-1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward: 82 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 78 OVR (+2)

Nick Richards: 74 OVR (+3)

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic: 81 OVR (-1)

Alize Johnson: 72 OVR (-2)

Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 80 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 79 OVR (-1)

Ricky Rubio: 79 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 75 OVR (+1)

Lamar Stevens: 72 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Green: 74 OVR (+3)

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris: 79 OVR (+3)

Will Barton: 79 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 75 OVR (+3)

Davon Reed: 73 OVR (+4)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (+1)

Saddiq Bey: 75 OVR (-3)

Josh Jackson: 73 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II: 77 OVR (+5)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate: 79 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (+1)

Alperen Sengun: 78 OVR (+2)

Garrison Mathews: 77 OVR (+3)

Armoni Brooks: 74 OVR (+3)

D.J. Augustin: 73 OVR (+1)

Josh Christopher: 73 OVR (+3)

Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 84 OVR (-1)

Kelan Martin: 72 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 78 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Reggie Jackson: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)

Serge Ibaka: 74 OVR (-1)

Brandon Boston Jr.: 73 OVR (+4)

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)

Dwight Howard: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 75 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 84 OVR (+2)

Desmond Bane: 81 OVR (+1)

Steven Adams: 81 OVR (+1

Tyus Jones: 79 OVR (+2)

De’Anthony Melton: 79 OVR (+3)

Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 75 OVR (+3)

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro: 82 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 77 OVR (+3)

Dewayne Dedmon: 77 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 75 OVR (+2)

Omer Yurtseven: 73 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton: 84 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 80 OVR (+1)

DeMarcus Cousins: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan Nwora: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 84 OVR (-1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 79 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 80 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 77 OVR (-2)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley: 77 OVR (-2)

Evan Fournier: 76 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 74 OVR (+3)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Darius Bazley: 73 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)

Franz Wagner: 80 OVR (+3)

Chuma Okeke: 72 OVR (-2)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris: 85 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Maxey: 80 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 76 OVR (-2)

Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (-2)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul: 88 OVR (-1)

JaVale McGee: 79 OVR (+2)

Cameron Johnson: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Covington: 74 OVR (-1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Tony Snell: 73 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 73 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White: 79 OVR (+2)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (-1)

Buddy Hield: 79 OVR (-1)

Terence Davis: 76 OVR (+3)

Toronto Raptors

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 76 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 75 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell: 89 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 78 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards