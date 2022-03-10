New NBA 2K22 Roster Update Makes Ja Morant Even More Unstoppable

The first roster update following the All-Star break for NBA 2K22 has today gone live across all platforms. With the NBA season now nearing its final days of the regular season, many of the league’s top performers have started to separate themselves from the pack. As such, this update adds some notable boosts to the league’s biggest names.

Based on his performance over the past week, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of this new NBA 2K22 update. Following a 52-point performance a little over a week ago (which was a franchise record for the Grizzlies), Morant has seen his rating go up one point further to now sit at a 93 overall. Not only has Morant consistently proven that he is one of the best players in the NBA this year, but he’s also started to show that he could seriously with the league’s MVP award if his play continues to be stellar.

Joining Morant in seeing big boosts on this patch is 76ers guard James Harden. After coming back from an injury that kept him sidelined for a bit, Harden’s overall rating has now gone up two points to sit at a 92 overall. In addition, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has also had his rating increase to a 91, while Celtics star Jayson Tatum has improved to an 89. As for the losers on this patch, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and Russell Westbrook all saw their own ratings dip.

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this new NBA 2K22 roster update, you can find them down below sorted by team.

Atlanta Hawks:

Bogdan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (+2)

De’Andre Hunter: 78 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 77 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (+1)

Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+1)

Blake Griffin: 76 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 74 OVR (-2)

David Duke Jr.: 71 OVR (-2)

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 75 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+2)

Daniel Theis: 74 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+1)

Montrezl Harrell: 80 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (-1)

Coby White: 79 OVR (+1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Darius Garland: 88 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 78 OVR (+1)

Brandon Goodwin: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (-1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 80 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 78 OVR (+2)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

DeMarcus Cousins: 78 OVR (+3)

Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+1)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)

Austin Rivers: 74 OVR (+1)

Facundo Campazzo: 73 OVR (-2)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 81 OVR (+1)

Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Livers: 71 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors:

Andrew Wiggins: 84 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 83 OVR (-3)

Jonathan Kuminga: 79 OVR (+2)

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (+1)

Otto Porter: 77 OVR (-1)

Nemanja Bjelica: 76 OVR (-2)

Moses Moody: 75 OVR (+3)

Houston Rockets:

Christian Wood: 84 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 80 OVR (+4)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 76 OVR (-2)

Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Christopher: 75 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Malcolm Brogdon: 84 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield: 79 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Lance Stephenson: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Ivica Zubac: 78 OVR (+1)

Luke Kennard: 77 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 77 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Russell Westbrook: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 77 OVR (-1)

Trevor Ariza: 72 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 82 OVR (-1)

Steven Adams: 82 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (-1)

John Konchar: 75 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler: 93 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 76 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-1)

Serge Ibaka: 76 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (-1)

Wesley Matthews: 71 OVR (-1)

Lindell Wigginton: 69 OVR (+2)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (+1)

Anthony Edwards: 84 OVR (-1)

D’Angelo Russell: 83 OVR (+1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 79 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 77 OVR (+1)

Jaden McDaniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (+2)

Brandon Ingram: 85 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

Naji Marshall: 74 OVR (+3)

New York Knicks:

R.J. Barrett: 85 OVR (+2)

Immanuel Quickley: 77 OVR (+2)

Taj Gibson: 75 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 88 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Roby: 76 OVR (+2)

Tre Mann: 76 OVR (+2)

Lindy Waters III: 69 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Wendell Carter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Chuma Okeke: 76 OVR (+1)

Terrence Ross: 75 OVR (-2)

Philadelphia 76ers:

James Harden: 92 OVR (+2)

Tyrese Maxey: 84 OVR (+3)

Tobias Harris: 83 OVR (-2)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (+2)

Danny Green: 73 OVR (-1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 73 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 81 OVR (+2)

Jae Crowder: 77 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+1)

Aaron Holiday: 75 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers:

Anfernee Simons: 81 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-2)

Trendon Watford: 75 OVR (+1)

Brandon Williams: 75 OVR (+8)

Ben McLemore: 73 OVR (-2)

Greg Brown: 72 OVR (-1)

C.J. Elleby: 71 OVR (-1)

Keon Johnson: 71 OVR (-2)

San Antonio Spurs:

Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 75 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 74 OVR (-1)

Sacramento Kings:

De’Aaron Fox: 84 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 77 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Lamb: 75 OVR (-1)

Chimezie Metu: 75 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)

Maurice Harkless: 72 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Fred VanVleet: 85 OVR (-1)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 81 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+1)

Khem Birch: 76 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 75 OVR (+2)

Thaddeus Young: 75 OVR (-1)

Dalano Banton: 72 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert: 89 OVR (-1)

Mike Conley: 82 OVR (-1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 76 OVR (-1)

Danuel House: 73 OVR (+2)

Trent Forrest: 71 OVR (-2)

Washington Wizards: