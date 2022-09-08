NBA 2K23 Features Dr Disrespect as an NPC

NBA 2K23 features popular streamer and gaming influencer Dr Disrespect in a somewhat prominent role. Over the years, the NBA 2K series has grown to become a pop culture event. Not only is it a must-have for basketball fans on an annual basis, but it has continued to expand with things like a pretty expansive story mode with RPG elements. Oftentimes, these story modes feature other NBA players, sports commentators, and other celebrities as cameos. 2K has invested a lot in these story modes, even going as far as to hire acclaimed director Spike Lee to craft an original narrative for NBA 2K16.

NBA 2K23 is taking things up a notch by adding Dr Disrespect. The notorious streamer is in the game as an NPC in the game's open world, known as The City. Players can interact with Dr Disrespect while completing a series of challenges to unlock a Mountain Dew billboard with the player's custom character standing next to the Doc. In addition to all of this, there's a Mountain Dew-themed three-point contest, Mountain Dew-themed half-courts, a Papa Johns/Mountain Dew bundle that offers in-game items, and much more. Needless to say, 2K and Mountain Dew are going all out on their joint partnership this year and it doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. Mountain Dew will also have additional NBA 2K23 content such as a special game mode and more in early 2023.

NBA 2K23's The City is massive and features a lot of content for players to dig into outside of Dr Disrespect's challenges. The city is so big that players now have things like skateboards, golf carts, and fast travel stations to help quickly move through the map. As of right now, it remains to be seen how players will respond to the game as it releases tomorrow and there are no reviews for the game yet. Either way, it sounds like players will be pretty busy until next year's entry.

What do you think of the new content in NBA 2K23? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.