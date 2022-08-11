NBA 2K23 Shares Jordan Challenge Mode Details

NBA 2K23 has revealed what the Jordan Challenge will look like this time around. Back in NBA 2K11, the Jordan Challenge was a highly-touted mode in the game. With Michael Jordan gracing an NBA 2K cover for the first time, fans were overjoyed to try and replicate His Airness' exploits on the hardwood. The Jordan Challenge only deepened this by giving players historic moments throughout his storied career to replicate. With Jordan on the cover again this year, 2K Games thought it was time to take longtime players back to the future and introduce the mode to younger fans. So, the Jordan Challenge is here with a few tweaks.

This time there will be some college action with the UNC Tarheels days getting some spotlight. Also included are some special filters over gameplay. 2K has also adjusted games from each era to feel more specific to that time. The physicality has been ramped up to really put a fine point on these bygone days of hardwood battles.

Here's what The Jordan Challenge is bringing to the table for this year's game:

Experience a breathtaking recreation of a bygone era, from the 1982 NCAA National Championship to the 1998 NBA Finals. Each challenge features a pre-game interview with a luminary who was a part of what made every game special;

A complete presentational package including an intricately designed video filter system that recreates the television experience of these games as they were originally broadcast during the 1980s and 1990s, showcasing the look, feel and sound that take players back to the original game;

Key gameplay changes to fit the era, such as a heavier focus on the post and mid-range game and reworking the transition game for the 1980s feel, including tighter transition lanes and more players cutting to the basket with a numbers advantage, as opposed to the spotting up for three you see in today's NBA;

More physicality modeled on the floor and in the paint, along with new signature style upgrades for classic greats like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, featuring all-new jump shot, layup and dunk packages;

Hand-checking and hard-hitting body-ups for a different feel to the one-on-one battles with accurately represented regulations that mirror the 1990s basketball era, like the Detroit Pistons "Bad Boys" with their famous "Jordan Rules" and more.

"The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments," explained Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. "Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience."

