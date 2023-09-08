NBA 2K24 MyTeam Fans Say The Game is "Ruined" After Seeing Player Market Prices

A few weeks ago, 2K Games announced a massive change for NBA 2K24's MyTeam mode. The developer decided to replace the mode's Auction House with a Player Market that is totally controlled by 2K. At the time, many fans were worried that if 2K was completely in control over the flow of in-game currency and player cards, NBA 2K24's version of the mode would become even more pay-to-win than it has been in the past.

Those fears were only heightened yesterday when the prices to buy MyTeam Points (a currency that was previously only earnable through in-game play without going outside the Terms of Service) were revealed. Now that NBA 2K24 is out in the wild in some areas of the world, players are starting to see how much cards will cost on the Player Market. The results are not encouraging for most, and fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.

Why Are NBA 2K24 Fans Mad About the MyTeam Player Market?

I think 2k accidentally released their freemium mobile game as MyTeam in 24!



Anyone know when they put the actual MyTeam into the game? — DBG (@DBGyt_) September 7, 2023

The MyTeam subreddit, in particular, is packed with threads bemoaning the current player prices. One user pointed out that they earned just 441 MyTeam Points (MT) from a game of Triple Threat Offline, which means they need to earn 139,559 MT to buy Amethyst Al Hofford off the market. For those without a calculator, that's 316 more games to earn a single player. Last year, the same player might've been somewhat expensive, but it's unlikely that version of Horford would cost that much.

Other players on Reddit are noting that when you buy cards from the Player Market you're automatically losing much more than you used to. In the past, you could sell that card at the Auction House and only lose 10% unless the market price of the card had gone down since you bought it. Now, the second you buy the card, it loses "60% of its value" because 2K has complete control. For example, a Ruby Patrick Ewing is 70,000 MT, but can only be quick sold for 28,000. That's a massive coin loss that only works in 2K's favor.

Of course, it's not just the community that is complaining about the change and what it'll seemingly do to MyTeam. Content creators like HTB are calmer than the players on Reddit, but even he said that "not having a legit auction house is going to hurt this mode a lot imo." Bio2k added, "The game ain't even out yet and I'm already scared."

All of this was relatively predictable given 2K's track record with the NBA 2K series. Yes, the opportunity was (and is) there for the team to make the mode more casual-friendly, but with the market totally in 2K's control, player prices always seemed destined to take a jump. The next few weeks will be very important for the mode's future because 2K could deliver several free, viable options for players who don't want to spend a ton. That said, the more likely scenario appears to be that, if you want to compete with the best in NBA 2K24, you're going to have to spend more than the base price of the game.

NBA 2K24 is out on September 8 for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.