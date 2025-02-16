NBA 2K25 Gives Players Free Bonus for All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend began yesterday in San Francisco, California bringing the greatest players around the NBA to commemorate the popular sport. Between February 14th and 16th, a number of different contests occur during the limited period including the fan-favorite Starry 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. All of this culminates in the All-Star games, however, that particular event saw some changes as its opted for a tournament format. Regardless, it is all done as a celebration for the league, its players, and the game of basketball. NBA 2K25 is celebrating in its own way by giving its players a nice little gift to enjoy.

Announced on the official NBA 2K MyTeam X account, 2K is giving away a solid bonus specifically to those who interact with the game’s MyTeam mode. This mode allows players to collect cards of various players, uniforms, courts, and more to create their very own team. Cards are ranked based on their overall stats or rarity called Gem Tiers which is indicated at the corner of the card. From worst to best, the tiers are Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby, Amethyst, Diamond, Pink Diamond, Galaxy Opal, and Dark Matter. Typically, the last two Gem Tiers are pretty hard to come by for players who don’t spend the cash for it. However, 2K is giving a Galaxy Opal for free during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

This particular Galaxy Opal is none other than Elton Brand. This specific card commemorates the last time All-Star Weekend was held in the Bay Area. Specifically, Brand won MVP in the Rookie Challenge. Differing from how it is being held today, this event saw a full team of rookies go against a full team of second year players. Brand was a rookie for the Chicago Bulls, and helped his team get a victory that saw the rookies score 92 against the sophomores’ 83 points. Brand specifically scored 16 points with a .444 field goal percentage. More impressively, he had 21 total rebounds with 12 offensive and 9 defensive boards.

In order to get the Elton Brand Galaxy Opal card for NBA 2K25 MyTeam, all players have to do is enter in a locker code. Players can do this in the Market section of the MyTeam menu, and simply choose the Locker Codes option. The code is ROOKIE-MVP-OPAL-ELTON-BRAND. It should be noted players will need to input the hyphens after each word when entering the code. Once redeemed, a pack including the card will be available in the Unopened Packs section of the Pack Market.

The Elton Brand Galaxy Opal card can be redeemed now, but players will want to act fast. Although there is still time, there is just a few more days until the offer expires. Specifically, players have until Friday, February 21st at 8 A.M. PT to pick up their free card.

NBA 2K25 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

