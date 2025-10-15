NBA 2K26 Reveals Season 2 Ahead of Regular Season Kick-Off

NBA 2K26 has been out for about a month, which means it’s time for the developers at 2K Sports to announce the second season in the popular basketball simulation. As always, that means tons of new collectibles and rewards for players to earn, and 2K is pulling out a few extra stops to celebrate the start of the real-world NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their conquest for a second straight title on October 21st, and 2K26 players can join in on the fun with an XP boost in MyCareer on October 20th.

Of course, that’s only one of the many rewards players can expect in the new season. Like the first season in NBA 2K26, players have a new season pass to look forward to across the various modes. If you want to spend some extra money, the Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass both come with extra rewards, including a few instant unlocks in MyTeam and MyCareer.

Anyone who buys either pass will instantly grab a Diamond version of J.R. Smith in MyTeam and a few glowing cosmetics in MyCareer to start up the Halloween celebrations early. As you progress through the pass, you’ll also pick up several more cosmetics, including a platinum grill for your MyCareer character. Even if you don’t pick up one of the paid passes, there are still tons of rewards to earn. We don’t know everything coming with Season 2 just yet, but MyCareer and MyTeam fans will have plenty of new toys to play with.

Over in MyCareer, fans can expect to earn a Low Rider Car to drive around in, the Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky, and two new Max +2 Badge Perks. Plus, you’ll unlock a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander backwards jersey toward the end of the pass, letting you celebrate the reigning MVP as he kicks off his follow-up campaign.

Meanwhile, MyTeam players will start the pass with an Evo Shaedon Sharpe card that’ll upgrade throughout the season. Along the pass, you’ll also pick up Amethyst Goran Dragic, Diamond Joe Johnson, Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot, and Pink Diamond Chris Bosh, who finishes out the season pass in style. MyTeam recently made the change to let players pick between packs featuring NBA and WNBA players, so it’ll be interesting to see how that change is incorporated into the season pass.

Outside of the major reward paths, players can pick up new gear in The W, including a Witch Hat and new WNBA-themed MyTeam cards. Meanwhile, The Park is opening a new court, taking players to a new rooftop court that should spice things up for players. As always, there will also be a new set of tracks dropping alongside the season pass, giving you new, iconic music to listen to while you ball out.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 launches on October 17th. As with most seasons, it should be around for several weeks, giving you quite a bit of time to finish out the pass. That said, XP gains seem a little slow this year, so be sure to hop in early and often if you want to earn everything.

