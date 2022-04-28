Need for Speed 2022 Setting Seemingly Leaked

✖

Need for Speed 2022 is not set where the rumors have been saying it's set, or at least it doesn't appear to be. Previous rumors have claimed that the next Need for Speed game is going to be set in Miami, Florida, and maybe this is true, but a recent and massive leak -- which features the game's map, UI, its first screenshot, a brief gameplay clip -- seems to feature Lake Point Tower and 875 North Michigan Avenue, both of which are in Chicago, Illinois.

Now, the leak in question hasn't been validated, but there's no denying the two observations above based on the aforementioned leaked screenshot. Chicago would be an interesting setting -- especially if the game has an "anime-like" style like some rumors have claimed. That said, it makes more sense than Miami given that Need for Speed Heat -- the most recent installment in the series -- was set in Miami. Double-dipping like this would save lots of resources, but it would also probably anger fans.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all speculation based on a leak that has yet to be validated. Of course, Criterion and EA could squash the speculation with a comment or statement, but considering they didn't comment on the initial leak, it's unlikely they will comment on the speculation it has created. If they do though -- or if anyone involved with either chimes in -- we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

So it's almost certainly looking like NFS 2022 is set in a fictionalized Chicago.



Need for Speed -- sometimes referred to as NFS -- debuted back in 1994. Since then, the series has been a mainstay for EA, but perhaps not as popular as it used to be following the middling Need for Speed Payback and the less middling, but still not great Need for Speed Heat. There have been rumors and rumblings that the series will go free-to-play, but so far, nothing has come of these rumors and they've died down recently with reports about Need for Speed 2022. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the possibility of the new NFS game being set in Chicago?