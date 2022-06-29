New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.

Coming by way of a new report from Exputer, the 2022 Need for Speed game is said to be releasing on November 4th, 2022. As for the game's actual reveal, EA is said to be planning a showcase of some sort for the project that will take place in July. And while that's about all of the information that we have to go off of at the moment, other reports have suggested that when this title is unveiled, it will be confirmed to only come to next-gen platforms. Essentially, this means that PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch users won't be able to play this latest NFS game.

The one other interesting nugget of information mentioned in Exputer's report involves the actual name of this new Need for Speed game. Although it was stressed that this title isn't official just yet, the report stated that Need for Speed: Unbound might end up being the official name of the game when it is revealed.

Whatever this new Need for Speed game is called, it will be the first new entry in the series since 2019's Need for Speed Heat. When NFS Heat released, it was met with a mixed reaction from both critics and consumers alike. As such, many are still waiting to see the franchise return to its former glory that was found in titles like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Whether or not this new entry will live up to expectations remains to be seen, but it shouldn't be much longer until we get a better idea of what it will actually look like.