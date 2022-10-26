Need for Speed Unbound Videos Detail Game's Layered Customization Options

Need for Speed Unbound has a ton of layered customization and a series of new videos highlights what that looks like. Need for Speed is one of the most beloved racing franchises in the gaming industry, it's one of the foundational series of modern racing games and has been a major player for decades. Sadly, EA kind of let the series sputter out over the last generation with games that were mixed at best and truly bad at worst, so other franchises like Forza Horizon came in and took over in a big bold way. However, EA has no plans to give up on the series. The next Need for Speed was intended to release in 2021, but Criterion was asked to help out on Battlefield 2042, resulting in its racer being shifted to 2022.

Now, following a recent reveal of Need for Speed Unbound, we are starting to learn more about the game. A new series of short videos released on Twitter details just some of the extensive car customization that will be available in the upcoming game. Some of the examples shown allow you to remove panels from the car, change out the rims, create custom decals for your vehicle so you can put your favorite anime waifu on the car, and even change the bodies of the cars. It's pretty deep and something that car fans will appreciate on its own merits, but should also help add another important layer to the game.

Y’all wanted more so we gave you more!



More Rims. More Decals. More Rides. More Customization. More than Machines. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/ov7wZpueuY — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 25, 2022

As of right now, it seems there's still more to the customization that's yet to be revealed, but this is an extremely promising start. Need for Speed Unbound is expected to be a pretty heightened racing game with all kinds of visual effects such as exaggerated smoke, wings, and other elements to make the game feel more fantastical. It has been confirmed that these effects can be turned off if you find them annoying and want to stick to the racing, so Criterion certainly seems to care a lot about how players experience this game.

Need for Speed Unbound releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2nd, 2022. What do you think of the game's car customization? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.