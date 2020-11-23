The World Ends with You Releases New Trailer and Poster

The World Ends with You is one of Square Enix's most beloved stories, and fans have asked the company to revive the franchise more times than they can count. As you can imagine, this is why the community was stunned when it was announced the series was being adapted into an anime. Now, a full-length trailer has gone live for the project, and The World Ends with You has never looked better!

Recently, a new trailer was released for the big anime project. Square Enix posted the full clip showing off The World Ends with You and it all begins with Neku waking up in a strange place. After all, the boy has found himself trapped in a world that treats him as a ghost, and it isn't until Neku learns about the Reapers and their sick game that things start making sense.

The World Ends With You anime twitter has revealed new official art featuring the Reapers! Although a new anime trailer dropped, there's still something happening tonight at MIDNIGHT Japan Time on the TWEWY 7Days website, which might be something entirely different! 👀 pic.twitter.com/jhZw3wfkTH — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 23, 2020

As you can see above, this new trailer is a fast-paced one, and it highlights all of our favorite characters. From Shiki to Beat and Joshua, the whole gang is shown in this trailer. The clip ends with a reminder that The World Ends with You is set to debut next spring. Production is being overseen by domerica × Shin-Ei Animation with assistance from Square Enix.

If you want to know more about this series before its anime debuts, you can always check out its video games. The World Ends with You was first released on the Nintendo DS before it was re-released on the Nintendo Switch. The story follows Neku after the boy wakes up in what appears to be Tokyo with a timer on his hands. After the boy receives a strong message, Neku learns he is no longer in his Tokyo, and he must survive seven days in a Reaper's Contest if he wants to return to his old life. And if he should lose, Neku will be erased for good.

What do you make of this new trailer? How hyped are you for this adaptation of The World Ends with You? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.