NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Mini Console Pre-Orders Are Live

SNK’s NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro is a fighting stick controller that doubles as a standalone console with 20 built-in classic games. It also features support for PC, the NEOGEO mini, and Android. Pre-orders for the controller have just hit Amazon with a price point of $129.99 and a release date slated for November 22nd.

Note that you won’t be charged until the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro / NEGO Geo Pocket ships, so you might as well reserve one before they sell out. You can always cancel later on. The complete list of features and 20 onboard games can be found below.

FEATURES:

NEOGEO CD-Inspired Controller – Its curves and retro shape will make any hardcore NEOGEO fan excited as its not just for collecting, but is a properly designed and well-built controller in its own right

Side Panel Ports and Switches – The function buttons such as start and select are set on the side so players won’t press them by mistake when you are playing. Players can switch from “Joystick Mode” to “Console Mode” on the fly! Simply connect to a TV or display via the HDMI ports. It supports not only NEOGEO mini but also PC as a controller. The two meter-long USB cable is stored in the bottom storage cabin.

Play Through 20 Carefully-Selected NEOGEO Fighting Games – As a special bonus, this fighting stick comes with 20 NEOGEO fighting games pre-installed. Connect to the NEOGEO mini or any other compatible devices and let it rip! Carry on the legacy! (Additionally, you can plug another NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro in for some two-player fun!)

More Games and Customization – Adopting outstanding micro switch for joystick and buttons. With totally eight buttons, you can use it to play more games and when you are using it as a console, you can even customize the button layout to fit your individual play style! One interesting thing to note is that the ball-top of the stick can even be replaced easily without ever having to open up the case.

Optimized Display – Improved the display quality by using three-times pixel scaling and three effects of scanning line to bring back the retro gaming experience!

GAMES:

The King of Fighters ’95 The King of Fighters ’97 The King of Fighters ’98 The King of Fighters ’99 The King of Fighters 2000 The King of Fighters 2002 Fatal Fury Special Fatal Fury 3 Garou: Mark of the Wolves Samurai Shodown II Samurai Shodown III Samurai Shodown IV Samurai Shodown V Special Art of Fighting World Heroes 2 World Heroes 2 Jet World Heroes Perfect Ninja Master’s The Last Blade 2 Kizuna Encounter

