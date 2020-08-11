New NEOGEO MVSX Arcade Cabinet Brings Home 50 SNK Classics

✖

The NEOGEO MVSX arcade cabinet has been revealed, and it will bring with it a number of beloved arcade titles from the King of Fighters, Metal Slug, and Samurai Shodown franchises. Set for release this October, the cabinet will retail for $399.99. Like other recent arcade replicas, the NEOGEO MVSX has an optional base, as well. The base extends both the height and the price; the extension costs $100 and makes the full unit about five feet tall. The cabinet features a 17-inch display and offers support for up to two players. The full list of included games are as follows:

3 Count Bout

Art of Fighting

The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3

Baseball Stars

Fatal Fury

Fatal Fury 2

Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory

Fatal Fury Special

Football Frenzy

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

King of Fighters 94

King of Fighters 95

King of Fighters 96

King of Fighters 97

King of Fighters 98

King of Fighters 99

King of Fighters 2000

King of Fighters 2001

King of Fighters 2002

King of Fighters 2003

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Magician Lord

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug X

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Real Bout Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown III

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa's Revenge

Samurai Shodown V

Samurai Shodown V Special

Savage Reign

Sengoku

Sengoku 2

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers

Super Sidekicks

Top Players Golf

World Heroes

World Heroes 2

World Heroes 2 Jet

World Heroes Perfect

While arcade cabinet replicas have been fairly popular over the last few years, the sheer number of games on offer from the NEOGEO MVSX really sets it apart. The variety of genres on offer is also quite impressive! While SNK has always been synonymous with fighting games, there are a number of sports and action games included, as well. That fact alone should give gamers in the market for an arcade cabinet reason to consider the NEOGEO MVSX.

In addition to the games and cabinet, buyers will also receive figures of Terry Bogard and Iori Yagami. Terry Bogard is one of the main characters from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters franchises, but should also be familiar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans! Further details about the cabinet can be found right here.

