New NEOGEO MVSX Arcade Cabinet Brings Home 50 SNK Classics
The NEOGEO MVSX arcade cabinet has been revealed, and it will bring with it a number of beloved arcade titles from the King of Fighters, Metal Slug, and Samurai Shodown franchises. Set for release this October, the cabinet will retail for $399.99. Like other recent arcade replicas, the NEOGEO MVSX has an optional base, as well. The base extends both the height and the price; the extension costs $100 and makes the full unit about five feet tall. The cabinet features a 17-inch display and offers support for up to two players. The full list of included games are as follows:
- 3 Count Bout
- Art of Fighting
- The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3
- Baseball Stars
- Fatal Fury
- Fatal Fury 2
- Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory
- Fatal Fury Special
- Football Frenzy
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- King of Fighters 94
- King of Fighters 95
- King of Fighters 96
- King of Fighters 97
- King of Fighters 98
- King of Fighters 99
- King of Fighters 2000
- King of Fighters 2001
- King of Fighters 2002
- King of Fighters 2003
- Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
- The Last Blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Magician Lord
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug 4
- Metal Slug 5
- Metal Slug X
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Real Bout Special
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2
- Samurai Shodown
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown III
- Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa's Revenge
- Samurai Shodown V
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Savage Reign
- Sengoku
- Sengoku 2
- Sengoku 3
- Shock Troopers
- Super Sidekicks
- Top Players Golf
- World Heroes
- World Heroes 2
- World Heroes 2 Jet
- World Heroes Perfect
While arcade cabinet replicas have been fairly popular over the last few years, the sheer number of games on offer from the NEOGEO MVSX really sets it apart. The variety of genres on offer is also quite impressive! While SNK has always been synonymous with fighting games, there are a number of sports and action games included, as well. That fact alone should give gamers in the market for an arcade cabinet reason to consider the NEOGEO MVSX.
In addition to the games and cabinet, buyers will also receive figures of Terry Bogard and Iori Yagami. Terry Bogard is one of the main characters from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters franchises, but should also be familiar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans! Further details about the cabinet can be found right here.
