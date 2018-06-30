NES Classic Available to Order From GameStop

If you missed out on the NES Classic Edition when Nintendo brought it back yesterday, you have another chance to grab it if you act fast. GameStop currently has the console up to order for the standard $59.99 with a ship date slated for July 13th. Reserve one here while you can.

If the NES Classic sells out at GameStop a second time, don’t worry. If Nintendo’s handling of the SNES Classic situation is anything to go by, the supply of the NES Classic will meet demand sometime in the near future. On that note, keep tabs online at ThinkGeek, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy for restocks in the coming days. If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag one in person at various brick-and-mortar locations for Walmart, Best Buy, and Target since stock will likely come in faster.

However, your best bet is probably online at GameStop, as they have been the most consistent source for the SNES Classic.

As you probably know, Nintendo botched the rollout of the NES Classic when it was first released in 2016. Supply was vastly outstripped by demand, and many of the units that were made available went straight into the hands of resellers that sold the console at a premium. Then, Nintendo topped off the debacle by abruptly discontinuing production in April of 2017.

If you need a refresher on the features for the NES Classic, here are the basics:

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and preloaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

