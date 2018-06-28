One NES Classic Launch Time and Location Confirmed

Nintendo is bringing back the NES Classic Edition for a limited engagement that will last until the end of 2018. If you were unable to grab one during the initial run, your second chance to score an NES Classic begins tomorrow, June 29th – and we have one confirmed online location and arrival time for you to consider in your hunt.

ThinkGeek has informed us that they will have limited quantities of the NES Classic Edition on sale right here at 9am EST. No bundles and only one console per customer – as it should be. ThinkGeek’s parent site GameStop will also have a limited number of consoles available on its website on Friday morning, though we don’t have confirmation on a time. Furthermore, Thrillist notes that Walmart will have NES Classic consoles available online at 1pm EST. The consoles will be priced at the standard $59.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can expect additional consoles to turn up online at Amazon and right here at Best Buy, as well as brick-and-mortar locations for Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop (GameStop has confirmed that it will have “at least 10 units per store”). If you’re willing to go the brick-and-mortar route, you might want to call your local store to see if they have any midnight events taking place.

As you probably know, Nintendo botched the rollout of the NES Classic when it was first released in 2016. Supply was vastly outstripped by demand, and many of the units that were made available went straight into the hands of resellers that sold the console at a premium. Then, Nintendo topped off the debacle by abruptly discontinuing production in April of 2017.

Once again, stock on the NES Classic is going to be extremely limited tomorrow regardless of where you try and snag one, but keep in mind that Nintendo has pretty much caught up with demand for the SNES Classic at this point (stock at GameStop has remained constant), so there’s a good chance that there will be enough for everyone by the time that the holidays roll around. You just need to be patient.

If you need a refresher on the features for the NES Classic, here are the basics:

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and preloaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.