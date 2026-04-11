1986 NES Game Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5, 40 Years Later

An NES game from 1986 has been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 in all of its nostalgic glory. This new release is not a remake, a remaster, or even an enhanced port, but rather a straight port of the 40-year-old game. For those who prefer their NES games as they were on the original hardware, then this is preferable. This also helps keep the price in check, as this re-release only costs $7.99 on both the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store.

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Without prior announcement, developer Hamster has released Console Archives Seicross, a re-release of Seicross, for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. The NES isometric shoot ’em up has not been released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, or any Xbox platform, and there is no word of this changing.

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A Forgotten 1980s Game

Seicross, developed by Alice and published by Nichibutsu, first debuted in 1984 in arcades, before coming to the NES in 1986, two years later. And it remains an NES exclusive game until 2021, when the arcade version was released on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Now, the NES version has returned with this new release on Switch 2 and PS5.

Back in its day, the arcade and NES game was generally well received, though it was a smaller release compared to some other games of this time. And it was a one-off release, never getting a sequel or any other type of follow-up. Suffice to say, it’s hard to imagine there is much demand for this re-release, but for those who had it on NES or played it in arcades, it is certainly going to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Nichibutsu has been defunct since 2015, so it is unclear who holds the rights to the series. Hamster clearly has the publishing rights, or has essentially leased the rights, of the original game, but it’s unclear if it has access to the full IP. Whatever the case, it is very unlikely to ever appear with a new game at this point, 40 years later.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations about retro and modern gaming alike happening on the ComicBook Forum.