NES, SNES Classic Edition Going Out of Production (Again) After Holiday Season

Nintendo made good on its promise earlier this year to have healthy stock of both the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition, as you can easily find either in stores right now. That said, you probably shouldn’t wait too long to snag them, because apparently they’re going out of production. Again.

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime explained that the systems will once again be taken out of production once Christmas and New Year’s have passed.

“We worked very hard, both for the NES Classic and the SNES Classic, to really have the best games that defined that generation,” he said. “We’ve said that the current systems are the extent of our classic program. We’ve also been clear that, at least from an Americas perspective, these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they’re gone. And that’s it.”

That’s not to say they’re gone for good, as both systems were discontinued before, with Nintendo bringing them back due to fan demand. Still, if you want them, now’s a better bet than, say, six months from now hunting one down on eBay for double the price.

As for where fans can find classic games past that, Fils-Aime recommended Nintendo Switch Online. “The way that consumers will be able to continue participating with our classic content is going to be through Nintendo Switch Online, and we just released three new games (Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods and Adventures of Lolo) from the NES generation onto that platform. We look at that as the main way that consumers will be able to experience that legacy content.”

He didn’t announce what favorites would be coming to the service in 2019; but judging by what titles we’ve gotten so far, we could be in for a few surprises, not to mention “special” versions of games that haven’t been seen before. For instance, fans can enjoy a version of Metroid that takes you right into a boss battle with Samus’ arch nemesis, Ridley.)

The NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are available now. Get them while you have a chance!

(Hat tip to the Hollywood Reporter for the scoop!)

