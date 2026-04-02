9 NES and SNES Games Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch and PS5

9 NES and SNES games have just been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch and PS5. Right now, there is no release for the Nintendo Switch 2, nor word of this changing, but even if Nintendo Switch 2 versions never materialize, Nintendo fans on the newer console can still enjoy these new releases via backward compatibility. And in particular, it’s nostalgic Nintendo fans who are most likely going to enjoy these games the most.

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More specifically, developer Sickhead Games and publisher Rock It Games have announced two different compilations, one of five NES and SNES games featured, and another with four NES and SNES games featured. One of these two compilations is Jaleco Sports: Goal! 2, which includes NES games Goal!, Goal! 2, and Goal: Two, as well as the SNES game Super Goal! 2. The other compilation is Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded II. This contains two NES games, Bases Loaded II: Second Season and Moero!! Pro Yakyuu ’88 Kettei Ban, as well as three SNES games: Super Bases Loaded II, Super 3D Baseball, and Hanguk Pro Yagu. Both compilations are available for just $7.99 on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store.

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Very Nostalgic NES and SNES Games

As you can tell from the trailer above, courtesy of Gematsu, these games have not been remastered, let alone remade for these new re-releases. To this end, these two compilations are clearly targeted at those with nostalgia for all of these NES and SNES games rather than trying to attract new players.

As for why Jaleco isn’t handling these re-releases, it is because the company no longer exists. It has been defunct since 2014, after being founded 51 years ago in 1974. While not entirely a video game company, Jaleco was best known, outside of Japan at least, for its video games. Some of its best-known games and series include the likes of City Connection, Bases Loaded, Exerion, and Rushing Beat. As 1990s nostalgia becomes increasingly tapped into by developers and publishers as a safe investment compared to the astronomical cost of new game development, more and more niche games and series from this era are returning, so it’s not overly surprising to see these two 1990s sports game series return.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.