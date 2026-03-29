9 New Nintendo Switch 2 Games Have Been Leaked

Not one, not two, but nine Nintendo Switch 2 games have been leaked, some of which are going to be exclusive games for the console, and major ones at that. Some of these leaks come from rating board agencies around the world, while the others come from a new report from a very reliable source. Combined, it’s all fleshed out the Nintendo Switch 2 2026 lineup quite a bit, and even teased a game coming in 2027 as well.

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Of course, take everything below with a grain of salt, as none of it is official information communicated via official channels, but right now, there is no reason to doubt the validity of any of the leaks below.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

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We know for sure that Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive’s Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 because the Entertainment Software Rating Board — the organization responsible for rating video games for release in North America — has rated the game for Switch 2. This not only means it’s coming to the platform, but it’s also coming soon. This makes sense given the game is 2026-bound, though it has no release date at the moment. This is presumably going to change in the coming weeks, or at least this is what the rating signals. Whatever the case, the game has not been announced for Nintendo Switch 2, so this is a leak. Now the question is whether the Switch 2 version will arrive in time for launch.

Hell Is Us

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The ESRB didn’t just leak one Nintendo Switch 2 game. It has also leaked, with a new rating, that Hell Is Us is coming to the Nintendo console, and seemingly soon. The action-adventure game from developer Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon was first released back in 2025 via a variety of platforms, but not Switch or Switch 2. So, this will be the first time Nintendo fans will be able to enjoy the 78-rated game.

Devil May Cry 5

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The ESRB isn’t the only rating board leaking Nintendo Switch 2 games. The Taiwanese version of the ESRB has leaked that Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and seemingly soon. The sixth overall and fifth mainline installment in the series, Devil May Cry 5 was released in 2019, and it was one of the best games of the year, as evidenced by its 89 on Metacritic.

Zelda, Mario, and More

In addition to all the rating board leaks, Nate the Hate — a prominent and reliable Nintendo insider — dropped a new report with a metric ton of information. According to the insider, a new, but classic-style Star Fox game is releasing on Switch 2 this summer, followed by a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the second half of the year. In addition to this, a new Nintendo Switch Sports game is also said to be coming this year, as well as Nintendo Switch 2 editions of Pikmin 4 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Lastly, it is said that a new 3D Mario game is coming in 2027.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join all of the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.