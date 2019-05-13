Netflix Teases E3 2019 Game Announcements

Today, an official Netflix Twitter account teased that the company will be at E3 with a special panel, and some game announcements. Interacting with the official E3 Twitter account, the Netflix account announced a panel dubbed, “Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games.” Then the account teased that in addition to an update on the upcoming retro-style Strangers Things game, it will have more to share as well.

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t divulge any further details, but this does reveal that the company is looking to expand its presence in gaming by turning its original series into game series.

As you may know, Netflix announced Stranger Things 3: The Game back in December. Then in March of this year, it revealed the game is coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices on July 4. You can see more of the game, which is being developed by BonusXP, here.

What will be interesting to see is just how grand Netflix’s ambitions are in gaming. Stranger Things 3: The Game is a smaller title from an indie developer. If the company really wants to make a splash in the gaming industry, it will need to fork out some serious money for a big, AAA release.

