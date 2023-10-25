Beloved Horror Game Gets Netflix Exclusive Sequel

It’s been more than seven years since Slayaway Camp‘s release, and the game has finally gotten a sequel. The brilliantly titled Slayaway Camp II: Netflix & Kill is now available, and as the name implies, the game is exclusive to Netflix subscribers. As with the first game, players take on the role of Skullface, “a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog.” The horror comedy takes place from an isometric perspective, and players must solve puzzles in order to brutally kill their opponents. Players can unlock a number of different skins for Skullface, including a Witch, a Bog Beast, a Sharkperson, and more.

A trailer for Slayaway Camp II: Netflix & Kill can be found embedded below.

Slayaway Camp and Killer Puzzle

For those that have never gotten a chance to play the original Slayaway Camp, the game has gotten a lot of praise since releasing back in 2016. The first game has an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, and has released on multiple platforms since, including PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The violence is over-the-top and cartoony, but that plays a big part in the game’s charm. Developed by Blue Wizard Games, Slayaway Camp was later followed by Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, a isometric puzzle game with loads of blood and gore. As the name implies, Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle swapped out Skullface for Jason Vorhees, with puzzles and locations based on the various films in the series. Unfortunately, that game was delisted earlier this year, and never received a physical release.

Netflix Games

Netflix Games can be found in the App Store or Google Play Store and played on compatible devices. However, these games can only be downloaded by Netflix subscribers. All of the company’s games are included as part of a Netflix subscription, and require no extra charges; the games don’t have ads, fees, or any in-app purchases! Many of the games available are based on popular Netflix shows, including Stranger Things and Sonic Prime. Netflix has struggled to build greater awareness for its video game releases over the last few years, but the company has been trying to get subscribers to take notice through more original content. Slayaway Camp II fits that description, and the fact that it’s a sequel to a popular game could get more people to take notice.

Slayaway Camp II is one of two major video game releases from Netflix this month. On October 31st, Netflix subscribers will be able to download Dead Cells: Netflix Edition. For those that have never played Dead Cells before, this would seem to be a perfect opportunity, as the game has received countless awards over the years. The game is already available on mobile devices for $8.99, but the Netflix Edition should be a bit more enticing to those that already subscribe to Netflix!

