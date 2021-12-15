Netflix Games Reveals New Title Coming to the Platform

As is typical for Netflix, the streaming service has announced the titles coming and going from the platform in January 2022 several weeks in advance, but there is an unusual new inclusion that’s been made part of the same announcement: a list of video games coming soon to Netflix Games. If you somehow missed it, Netflix Games began rolling out globally in November, and it looks as if the company will start announcing them along with the rest of the scheduled releases — including a new title not previously announced for Netflix Games called Krispee Street.

It’s worth noting that Netflix Games is currently a mobile-only feature available on Android and iOS devices. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can access games within the app with no additional purchases or ads. Additionally, the January 2022 announcements include the titles Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story and Arcanium: Rise of Akhan alongside Krispee Street. The former two had been announced as coming to Netflix Games previously. All three are listed as “Coming Soon” rather than including definitive dates, but it does seem rather telling to include them in the January 2022 announcements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Krispee Street itself is described as an emotional hidden object game that includes “hundreds of quirk characters and items to seek and find.” It’s based on the webcomic Krispee by developer Frosty Pop. It should come as no big surprise that Frosty Pop is responsible for another title on Netflix Games given that it already has three titles on Netflix Games: Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up, and Bowling Ballers.

As noted above, Netflix Games is available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in the various application storefronts to download with the addition to the Netflix app itself. It is unclear exactly when Krispee Street, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, or Arcanium: Rise of Akhan will launch for Netflix Games, but the indication seems to be next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about Netflix adding more and more video games to its service? Are you excited to see what sorts of titles might be announced next for the platform? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!