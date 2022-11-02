Netflix Reveals New Video Game Acquisition

It's been nearly a year since Netflix began to include video games as part of its subscription service, and the company has purchased a handful of studios since. The company has now announced the purchase of Spry Fox, which will be its sixth in-house video game studio. Predominantly known for its work on mobile games, Spry Fox was founded in 2010, and has developed games such as Triple Town, Alphabear, and Cozy Grove. In a press release, Spry Fox co-founder Daniel Cook talked up the acquisition, speaking highly about the opportunity to work with Netflix.

"When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where kind, creative people could make beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them," said Cook. "After many heartfelt conversations, we are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together."

While Netflix first added games last November, this part of the service has struggled to find interest. According to a report back in August, less than 1% of Netflix's subscribers are accessing these games on a daily basis. The acquisition of Spry Fox shows that Netflix is still determined to make video games a major part of the subscription service's appeal, but the company still has an uphill battle in terms of awareness. Netflix has become synonymous with streaming, but very few people associate the company with video games. Of course, if Netflix can start to get more users interested in gaming, it could lead to a lot more expansion in this department!

In Netfix's press release announcing the acquisition of Spry Fox, the company's VP of game studios Amir Rahimi promised that the company's "games journey has only just begun." That certainly makes it sound like we could see a lot more acquisitions over the coming months, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see what the company does next.

Have you spent any time with Netflix's video games? Are you happy about the company's purchase of Spry Fox? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!