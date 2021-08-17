New Netflix Video Game Series Adaptation Reportedly Leaked

✖

A new Netflix video game series has reportedly leaked, but it remains to be seen if it will be a movie or a new television series. The past few years, Netflix and others have been investing big in movie and TV adaptations of video games, with the likes of The Witcher, Castelvania, Splinter Cell, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us. For now, most of these projects haven't seen the light of the day, but those that have, like The Witcher and Mortal Kombat, have paid off in a big way. And as long this continues to happen, video game series will continue to evolve into proper multi-media franchises.

The latest reportedly going from video game series to Netflix series is Dishonored from Arkane Studios and Bethesda. Now owned by Xbox, Dishonored is an active-adventure series with stealth elements that debuted back in 2012 via a game with the same name. Since then, a sequel in the form of Dishonored 2 has been released in 2016 and a standalone expansion dubbed Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, has also been released, but in 2017. Since 2017, the series has been dormant, and right now there have been zero rumblings this will change with a third game. That said, perhaps it will continue not as a video game series, but a TV series or a movie series.

While each Dishonored game has been critically acclaimed, the series has never been a substantial commercial success, so it wouldn't be very surprising if it didn't continue with more games. However, this also begs the question of why Netflix would be interested.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of Giant Freaking Robot, which doesn't have the longest track record, but has proven reliable in the past. Unfortunately, the report is light on details, at least of the salient variety.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a TV or movie adaptation of Dishonored?