Netflix Unveils Squid Game: Unleashed at Gamescom

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Netflix unveiled its upcoming game inspired by the Emmy award-winning series Squid Game. Developed by Boss Fight, a Netflix Games studio, Squid Game: Unleashed is a 32-player party royale showdown featuring challenges fans will recognize from the hit series (and some new ones). In the party royale players will team up with friends, face off against foes, and race through deadly obstacles to prove their skills and claim glory. The game will also feature daily missions through which players can unlock rewards, as well as themed events inspired by the Squid Game universe.

The game’s tagline is “You win some, you die some,” and is followed by a description on the official website: “Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat the other Players in each twisted Contest. With deadly challenges you’ll recognize from Squid Game, the series, and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?”

You can watch the newly unveiled trailer that was shared during Opening Night Live below:

“Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix,” said Bill Jackson, Head of Creative at Boss Fight, per Netflix’s press release coinciding with the Gamescom announcement. “We’re thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show’s pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay.”

Netflix recently set Squid Game season 2 for a December 26th premiere later this year, with the third and final season coming in 2025. While Squid Game: Unleashed itself is still noted as “coming soon,” last month’s Netflix letter to its shareholders noted that the media conglomerate “will premiere a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe later this year timed to the launch of season two of our biggest TV series ever,” so with the season 2 premiere date in mind it may give an indication that those looking forward to the game spin-off that they can likely expect not to see the game until much closer to December.