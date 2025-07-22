Dungeons & Dragons Unveils New Stranger Things Collab Board Game

Many people credit part of the renewed popularity of Dungeons & Dragons to the game’s appearance on the highly popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. Though there are plenty of great reasons to get back into D&D, the show certainly did introduce new audiences to the thrills of the TTRPG. And now, in the collab fans definitely knew we needed, D&D and Stranger Things will officially join forces in a brand-new board game. Using the D&D 5e system, Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club is a whole new way to get into D&D.

This new collab is similar to the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons starter set in that it’s a board game twist on playing D&D. Designed for new and seasoned adventurers alike, Welcome to the Hellfire Club pulls its inspiration from Stranger Things. Specifically, gamers will get to enjoy four of Eddie’s lost adventures. It is designed for 3-5 players with characters of levels 1-3. So, perfect for a series of game nights or for introducing new players to the world of Dungeons & Dragons with a pop-culture tie-in.

This new D&D board game is available for pre-order now, with the full release planned for October 7th. Perfect timing for some adventures in the Upside Down if you ask me.

The game will have both a physical and digital version available. The Digital Adventure Pack will require a Master Tier subscription if players plan to host their games via the D&D Beyond Maps platform. There is also a bundle that includes both the physical and digital versions for those who enjoy some flexibility in how they play. Let’s dig into what you’ll get if you decide to pre-order the new Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons collab board game.

What Comes with the Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club Board Game

If you want to add the physical edition of Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club to your shelves, you’ll want to know what’s included. This is a pretty hefty set, with a ton of pieces to augment your theater of the mind D&D adventure. Here’s what’s included with the physical edition, which costs $49.99.

Dungeon Master’s Screen

Double-Sided Hellfire Club Poster

91 Cards for Spells, Magic Items, and Monsters

72 Player Character and Monster Tokens

2 Double-Sided Poster Maps, 15 Character Sheets, and 4 In-World Handouts

Combat Tracker Notepad

Set of 11 Dice

Quick Start Guide

4 Adventure Booklets

1 Play Guide Booklet

This is essentially everything you need for a truly immersive tabletop experience, in one box. The cards, character sheets, and DM screen all have an 80s theme to fit the retro Stranger Things vibes.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Meanwhile, the digital-only version of Welcome to the Hellfire Club features quickplay maps for the adventure, along with a Quick-Start Video and pre-made characters for D&D Beyond. It also includes digital versions of the adventures for the DM to run. The digital-only version of the Stranger Things adventure costs $19.99 and requires a D&D Beyond subscription to run.

Gamers who want to experience the digital version as well can opt for the Ultimate Bundle, which includes both the physical and digital versions along with a special Upside Down Digital Dice Set and Upside Down Digital Map and Sticker Pack. The Ultimate Bundle normally costs $69.98 but is available at a pre-order discount of $59.99.

Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club releases on October 7th. The board game uses the revised 2025 version of Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition. It is available to pre-order via D&D Beyond or your local game store.