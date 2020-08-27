Resident Evil Netflix Series Reveals First Official Details

✖

Netflix today confirmed that it is, in fact, working on a live-action Resident Evil series. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner while Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct and produce the first two episodes, of which there are going to be eight total. Additionally, Netflix revealed the first plot details of the upcoming show -- and it's going to feature two different timelines.

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," says Andrew Dabb, showrunner/executive producer/writer for Resident Evil on Netflix. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Here's the plot of the upcoming series, according to the press release:

"In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

"Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters -- people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her."

Resident Evil, the Netflix series, does not currently have an announced release date. It is known that it will consist of eight one-hour episodes. In addition to the above, Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton are set to executive produce. Constant Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz also serves as producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the live-action show right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.