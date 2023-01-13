Netflix Reveals Gorgeous New Sonic Prime Artwork

Sonic Prime debuted on Netflix last month, and fans of Sega's blue blur have been extremely happy with the series thus far. In celebration of the show's first season, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has debuted a stunning new piece of official art. Drawn by artist Evan Stanley, the art features Sonic alongside Shatterverse versions of Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and Rouge. It's a very cool piece of art, and it highlights the show's central hook. Stanley has previously done Sonic art for Archie, Sega, and IDW, so the artist has quite the history with the character!

The new Sonic Prime art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Check out this universe-shattering artwork for Sonic Prime by @SpiritSonic! pic.twitter.com/bK6VhmODnV — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 12, 2023

In Sonic Prime, Sonic finds himself propelled through the Shatterverse after he destroys a mysterious item known as the Paradox Prism. In the Shatterverse, Sonic encounters strange new takes on some of his most familiar friends and foes. On one world, the normally happy Tails has been replaced by the grim and brooding Nine, while cheerful Amy has been kidnapped and transformed into the terrifying cyborg known as Rusty Rose. In one world, Knuckles has been turned from a grumpy Echidna obsessed with protecting the Chaos Emeralds into a pirate that has stopped taking risks and does little more than party. Some of these takes can be seen in the art above.

While the Shatterverse takes on Sonic's supporting cast are vastly different from those that appear in other Sonic media, Sonic's interactions with these characters highlight how he sees his friends, and the role he plays in their lives. It's a very interesting series, and its connections to the video games make it a must-see for fans of all ages. Netflix has made no announcement about when the show's second season will air, but fans will definitely be ready to binge when the announcement comes!

Sonic Prime is streaming now on Netflix. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show, including our review, right here.

Have you watched Sonic Prime yet? What do you think of the Netflix series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!