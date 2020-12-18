The Witcher Bestiary Part 2 Revealed

✖

Yesterday's 6 Days of Witchmas vote was for the law of surprise, and as a result this morning Netflix revealed The Witcher's Bestiary Part 2, the follow-up to the quite informative and successful original. I was personally rooting for the toy sneak peek, though I will admit this was pretty enjoyable, and it kicked off with the official reveal of that monster head we see thrown to the ground in episode 6 of season 1. The name of the creature is never mentioned, but as some had assumed, it is indeed a Basilisk, drawn from the source material in Sword of Destiny. Showrunner Lauren S Hissrich also confirmed it and also said there are many subspecies of Basilisk in this world already, and this is just one of them.

Hissrich said, "We're continuing to develop monsters for future seasons, so in our mind, this Ep 106 Basilisk is one of many subspecies - South Zerrikanian, Royal Basilisk, Protobasilisk, take your pick!"

By the way, if you thought Basilisks were a joke, this video will convince you otherwise. It may have the head of a rooster, but it can kill you in a myriad of ways...unless you're a weasel that is.

Next up is the Hirikka, the rather adorable creature we see brutally killed in episode 6. As the video explains, they are quite endangered, and that's why Geralt won't accept a contract on them and also why he explains the Hirikka they see. in 6 just needs food, though we all know how that turned out.

Next is the Dragon, and while the video goes into great detail about a variety of facts, this quote from Hissrich stands out, as she feels "they are also kind of 'dragon Witchers': they protect other, more common dragons from a human threat." If that's the case, we agree with the video, that series needs a greenlight ASAP.

We also get a confirmation that the season 1 finale's monsters are in fact Ghouls, not Nekkers. You can watch the full video above, and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now