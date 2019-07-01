The Witcher Fans React to Netflix’s Latest Images

With the first official images from Netflix’s The Witcher now released, fans have gotten their best look yet at the series’ main characters. Some people were unconvinced on whether Henry Cavill could pull off the look of Geralt of Rivia and whether Anya Cholatra and Freya Allan could do the same as Yennefer and Ciri, respectively, but these latest images appear to have put some of those concerns to rest.

If you haven’t seen these images that everyone’s talking about, you’ll want to check them out here first to familiarize yourself with the latest reveal. There’s also a poster that’s been released which shows Cavill as Geralt with the character’s signature hair, outfit, and weaponry, though some people are choosing to focus on one specific part of the image.

Taking Lessons

Better Than Before

The Witcher on Netflix



These shots look rather good. Better than what we saw in the past.



I’m waiting for this to drop 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/LG035YToie — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) July 1, 2019

Cavill Looking Amazing

I had my doubts after that first look teaser, but Henry Cavill looks amazing as Geralt omg #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/LQxnd3CNA7 — Chase (@ChaseStein_) July 1, 2019

Show the Stache!

What you can’t see yet is Henry Cavill’s moustache 👨🏻 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/5f72jQC10b — David Opie (@DavidOpie) July 1, 2019

Cavill’s First Lead Role in a While

#HenryCavill just shared the first look of #TheWitcher, the new #Netflix series and his first leading role since #JusticeLeague’s #Superman. And he looks amazing as the character pic.twitter.com/1CQld5wHoR — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 1, 2019

Get Hyped!

Well F*** Me Sideways if this doesn’t look amazing

I know its just a poster but gawd damn

Ok getting Hyped now#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/ybA7BmSngZ — DeadHeadDraven 🏳️‍🌈 (@deadheaddraven) July 1, 2019

Priorities

Let’s See That Wig

the first few photos from the Witcher are here & i’m disappointed they’re focusing on Henry Cavill’s ass instead of showing me what i really want to see: the PRECISE quality of his PLATINUM BLOND WIG. pic.twitter.com/2N7Gs6e07r — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 1, 2019

100% Ready