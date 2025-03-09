Netflix Starts Filming Final Season of The Witcher

Fans of The Witcher are still eagerly awaiting the release of Season 4, but it seems the fifth season has already begun filming. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, filming has commenced in Cape Town, South Africa. The outlet notes that while filming usually begins in England, the show’s creators are using a town and sets that were built for a spin-off called The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale. Apparently, the plan is to film in this location until midway through March, before heading back to London. None of this has been officially confirmed, but Redanian Intelligence is a very reliable source when it comes to The Witcher.

Netflix has not offered a lot of concrete information about the new seasons of The Witcher, or about The Rats spin-off. A lot of second-hand information about The Rats has made its way online over the last 2 years, but Netflix has yet to officially announce the project. An announcement would seem like just a formality at this point, but there’s reason to believe we might not actually see that happen. The spin-off was originally intended to play out across multiple episodes, further developing the group of thieves and their backgrounds.

freya allen’s ciri will encounter the rats in the witcher season 4

The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale seems like it could flesh out the world of the series in a big way, but it appears that the show’s fate is currently up in the air. Reports last year suggested that the company was considering cutting the series down and releasing it as a special episode in The Witcher Season 4. Though unconfirmed, Redanian Intelligence has noted that there’s also a possibility the show has been cancelled altogether.

Regardless of what the plan is, it makes sense for Netflix to reuse the sets and city constructed for The Rats. Even if the show itself never gets released in any capacity, The Rats characters themselves will have some role to play in Seasons 4 and 5. At this time, The Witcher Season 4 is set to be released at some point in 2025. Once it does, we should start to have some answers about where things are headed, and just what the plan is for The Rats.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the end of The Witcher, and whether Netflix can stick the landing for the series. Some fans are still disappointed over the departure of series star Henry Cavill, and there’s uncertainty about Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Hopefully Season 4 will show what the actor can do with the role, and put those concerns to rest. It’s worth noting that while filming on Season 5 is underway, Hemsworth won’t be joining the team in Cape Town. The actor will apparently begin filming his role for the final season when the shift to London takes place later in March.

