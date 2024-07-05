Netflix’s Witcher Spinoff The Rats May Be a Special Season 4 Episode

Rumors have long circulated that Netflix was working on another The Witcher spinoff that’s been referred to as “The Rats.” Named as such because it would focus on the group of the same name that crosses paths with Ciri in the Witcher novels, the Witcher project has been discussed and reported on to the point that specific writers and directors and more were supposedly attached to the spinoff despite Netflix never confirming that it was even in the works. While it’s still not confirmed, the latest report on the spinoff for The Witcher alleges two important details: that it’s gotten an actual game now, and that it may end up being a special, standalone-ish episode in The Witcher Season 4 instead of its own prequel series.

The supposed real name of the project isn’t far off from what people were calling it anyway. Redanian Intelligence reported that it’s learned the project will aptly be called The Rats: A Witcher Tale, though that title is supposedly only accurate if this is to be a standalone release like previous reports said it’d be. According to the Witcher-focused outlet, The Rats: A Witcher Tale was supposedly being filmed early last year, though Netflix was said to be unsure of how well it’d be received. As such, there were rumors that the spinoff would instead be incorporated into The Witcher Season 4 somehow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was also pointed out that Mairzee Almas, the director who was supposedly working on this project, has “‘The Rats’ for Netflix” listed on her LinkedIn page currently with that project labeled as a “Special episode.” Redanian Intelligence also pointed to another example of this perhaps being a special episode of Season 4 that stemmed from comments shared by Sophie Holland in an interview where she talked about a “very special” Season 4 episode featuring characters introduced in Season 3 who are featured more prominently in this upcoming season.

“I had a really lovely opportunity recently with a very special – almost standalone – episode of season four of The Witcher, which is exploring a completely new group of people. We were able to find almost all new talent,” Holland told Deadline. “We found a boy called Connor Crawford for The Continental, who had all of his scenes with Mel Gibson in the bunker of the hotel, and we were able to put him in this group of kids in The Witcher. He is very special. The whole group is very exciting in terms of talent: Christelle Elwin, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe. You meet the characters in season three and then they come into their own in season four.”

Netflix still hasn’t officially confirmed anything about The Rats or whatever it may be called nor has it set a date for The Witcher Season 4, but we at least know the show is getting a fifth and final season.