Netflix’s The Witcher Releases First Look at Aard Sign

The new trailer for Netflix‘s The Witcher gave us some new and extended footage to peruse, and one of the most interesting pieces involved Henry Cavill‘s Geralt finally unleashing the Aard sign on an enemy. Actually he sent the sign towards a group of three soldiers, all with shields and all still pushed back by the might of the Aard sign. We’re not sure why the altercation happens, but you can definitely see the blast effect that originates from his hand and hits the shields full force, sending them backward. We can’t wait to see Geralt unleash his full arsenal of signs, but this is certainly a good start.

For those unfamiliar with Witcher signs, the Aard sign is one of several signs that Witchers can call upon to perform one-off special abilities. The Aard sign results in a telekinetic blast that can knock back opponents or blast down doors and walls, and it seems Geralt is calling upon that ability here against the guards.

In addition to the Aard sign, Geralt can also call upon the Igni sign (fire), Yrden sign (a magical trap), Quen sign (a protective shield), and the Axii sign, which allows a Witcher to manipulate their opponent’s mind. Odds are we will see all of these at one point or another in the show, and we can’t wait.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits on December, 20th.