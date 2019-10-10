Here’s When Netflix Will Release The Witcher’s First Full Trailer

Netflix is planning on releasing the first full-length trailer for The Witcher soon, and we now have a better idea of when that trailer will be shared with the world. It’ll be featured at the Lucca Comics & Games 2019 festival that’s scheduled to take place this month, an event that’ll run from October 30th to November 3rd. At some point during the event, the full trailer for the Netflix show will be presented to those in attendance before being released to the public after that reveal.

A post on the event’s site about the trailer’s reveal and social media posts from the event’s Instagram page first teased the release of the trailer by saying some of the stars from the show including showrunner Lauren Hissrich would be in attendance. Neither of the posts specified an exact time or date during the event when we can expect to see the trailer drop, but one would imagine that information will be shared as the schedule is finalized and a time is set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We reached out to Netflix to confirm that the first full trailer for The Witcher will release during Lucca Comics & Games 2019. A spokesperson confirmed that the trailer will be shown at the event and will then be released widely afterwards.

We’ve already gotten a taste of the world of The Witcher from the first teaser trailer that was released back in July. While it’s easy to consider that the first full trailer for the show since it was around two minutes long, Netflix officially referred to it as a “teaser” trailer and not the full thing. This means that whatever we see emerge from the Lucca Comics & Games event will likely expand on snippets of what’s seen in the teaser trailer at the top.

We still don’t have a release date for the actual show though beyond the fact that it’s supposed to be out sometime in 2019. If you choose to believe a possible release date leak from September though, we’ll supposedly see the show release on December 17th. A social media post from an official Netflix account indicated that the show would start streaming on that day, but Netflix said the previously that the post was made in error.