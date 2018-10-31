Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’: BossLogic Works His Magic Following Henry Cavill Teaser Video

Earlier today, Netflix gave The Witcher fans a sneak peek at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia with a teaser video showing off an on-screen makeup test. The Internet immediately went nuts, stuck between the “I love it” and the “Is this Legolas” ends of the reactionary spectrum. Renowned artist BossLogic is no stranger to working his Witcher magic, however and he’s done it once more to make the new teaser a little more bearable for those displeased.

You can check out BossLogic’s new take on Cavill’s Geralt below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Season 2 #TheWitcher 😁 @henrycavill @netflix A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

The video at the top of the article shows off a bare-faced Geralt looking less weathered than we know him from the games. Since the upcoming Netflix series is reportedly based on the books and set in a time years before the third game, it’s understandable that Geralt would look younger with a fresher face. Plus his hatred for facial hair was wildly known in the original novels.

Still, it was a shock to many, and the above fan art from BossLogic definitely lessens the blow for those confused by the apparent makeup test. Since the first season will be a younger Geralt, BossLogic even captioned his art with “Season 2” in order to set his own piece ahead of the current status of the Netflix adaptation.

It’s hard to judge Cavill’s Geralt off of a simple makeup test video, because context can be key. CGI, the right environment setting, makeup, lighting; these are all things we can’t properly see in such a simple teaser video. Who knows? The Man of Steel star could wind up being the perfect witcher! We won’t know until we see a fully stylized trailer.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, such as the most recent casting reveals, fan art, theories, and more, you can check out our further coverage here.

Thoughts on the most recent The Witcher reveal? Reserving judgement or a hard pass? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!