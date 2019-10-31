Netflix’s The Witcher Star Henry Cavill on New Trailer: “The White Wolf Cometh”

Netflix gave The Witcher fans plenty to talk about earlier this morning with the release of the brand new trailer, giving fans even more footage of Henry Cavill‘s Geralt in action. Cavill couldn’t be more excited to share the new footage with fans and took to social media to share the trailer and give a little comment himself. He posted the trailer with the caption “The Witcher Official Trailer The White Wolf cometh”. He also added some fun hashtags, including WhiteWolf, Gwynbleidd, and Happy Halloween. You can check out the full post below, and if you haven’t watched the trailer you should give that a look as well.

Recently Cavill, who is a huge fan of the games and series in general, described taking on the role of Geralt and how he got the part. He made it clear early on that he really wanted the role, and it was killing him not knowing if he landed it or not. Once he got the part, then the work on bringing Geralt to life really began.

“We have the description in the book, and Lauren [S. Hissrich, The Witcher’s showrunner,] and I went through many conversations via email and phone before we even met for the third time, because we had a first meeting, then an audition, and then we saw each other on location,” Cavill told Entertainment Tonight. “We were just it was all about eyes and hair, and the hair took a long time — we had to get the wig right — which took some amazing work by Jackie, who […] does my hairwork.”

“It was tricky,” Cavill said. “We had to get the skintone right as well, and Alva who does my makeup worked really hard on that and just found that right balance. We went through plenty of tests […] and we finally settled on something which I think we were all really happy with.”

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher lands on Netflix on December 20th. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!